Penn Station East Coast Subs Teams Up with UNC Tar Heels for “Tar Heel Tuesdays”

Fan Favorite Sandwich Franchise Celebrates Football Season with BOGO Sub Deal Across North Carolina

September 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of grilled-to-order subs, deli done right classics, fresh-cut fries, and hand-squeezed lemonade, is proud to team up with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels for a season-long BOGO sub promotion.

Tar Heel fans can celebrate the 2025–2026 football season with a special offer from Penn Station East Coast Subs. Every Tuesday following a UNC football game — win or lose — guests can score a free small sub with the purchase of any sub. The deal is available now at participating Penn Station locations across North Carolina and can be redeemed in-store, online, or through the app using the code TARHEEL25.

“Game days bring people together, and we want to keep that excitement going for Tar Heel fans with this promotion,” said Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “Tar Heel Tuesdays are our way of celebrating with the UNC community and showing appreciation for the passionate fans who make North Carolina such a special place to grow our brand.”

Beyond the fan experience, Tar Heel Tuesdays also deliver meaningful benefits for Penn Station East Coast Subs franchisees. By tying into the pride and tradition of UNC football, the promotion encourages repeat visits, builds brand loyalty, and helps strengthen each restaurant’s connection to the communities they serve across North Carolina.

Penn Station is also using this opportunity to grow its regional footprint. As the company celebrates 40 years of flavor and franchise success, they are actively seeking new franchise partners and offering a limited-time incentive: six months royalty-free and 50% off the franchise fee to prospects who sign a multi-unit development agreement in an eligible area.

For more information, interested candidates can check out Penn-Station.com/franchise.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating its 40th year serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 320 locations across the country, Penn Station is considered among the nation’s fastest growing franchise systems.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

