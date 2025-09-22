PuroClean Empowers Educators Through PuroClean Cares® Adopt A Classroom Campaign

The Paramedics of Property Damage Team Up with Local Communities Nationwide to Support Schools

September 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMARAC, FL. – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is celebrating the success of its PuroClean Cares®: Adopt A Classroom campaign, a nationwide effort that began in May and continues year-round. The initiative unites Franchise Owners across the country to collect and donate essential school supplies, helping educators and students stay supported well beyond the first day of school.

Franchise Owners across the country hosted drives and community events, distributing backpacks, binders, markers, and other key items in time for back-to-school. Many locations will keep their efforts going year-round, providing ongoing donations, events, and volunteer support to meet classroom needs.

“Teachers are the heart of our communities, shaping future generations every single day,” said Alex Pericchi, Vice President of Marketing and Online Learning at PuroClean. “Through this campaign, Franchise Owners in our network are coming together to let educators know that we honor their dedication and deeply value their contribution to our community.”

Standout efforts across the country include:

PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialists (Warrenton, VA) – Donated $3,000 in school supplies to teachers in celebration of back-to-school season. Five teachers were selected to receive $600 to purchase classroom supplies, and PuroClean volunteers also helped organize and set up their classrooms. The winners were announced live during Warrenton’s First Friday Festival on August 1st.

– Donated $3,000 in school supplies to teachers in celebration of back-to-school season. Five teachers were selected to receive $600 to purchase classroom supplies, and PuroClean volunteers also helped organize and set up their classrooms. The winners were announced live during Warrenton’s First Friday Festival on August 1st. PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialists (Zephyrhills, FL) – Collected enough supplies for nearly 170 families and students to be set up for the school year.

– Collected enough supplies for nearly 170 families and students to be set up for the school year. PuroClean of Elkton, MD – Hosted a summer-long series of events, game nights, and parties to raise money and donations, all leading up to a donation drop-off day where volunteers helped decorate classrooms for the new year.

– Hosted a summer-long series of events, game nights, and parties to raise money and donations, all leading up to a donation drop-off day where volunteers helped decorate classrooms for the new year. PuroClean of Redmond/Woodinville, WA – Partnered with the Northshore Schools Foundation for a summer-long school supply drive to support their Pre-K Head Start programs at Sorsen Elementary and Kenmore Elementary.

– Partnered with the Northshore Schools Foundation for a summer-long school supply drive to support their Pre-K Head Start programs at Sorsen Elementary and Kenmore Elementary. PuroClean in Poughkeepsie, NY, and Kingston, NY – Repainted the classroom of a local educator, while also collecting and donating backpacks and school supplies to a local social worker, who in turn allocated the donated items to local schools for students in need.

– Repainted the classroom of a local educator, while also collecting and donating backpacks and school supplies to a local social worker, who in turn allocated the donated items to local schools for students in need. PuroClean of Macedonia, OH, and Western Reserve (Chardon, OH) – Tabled at a golf outing to raise money and collect personal care products and classroom supplies for high schoolers at Chardon High School. This team also partnered with their local Chamber of Commerce, residents of the City of Macedonia Senior Center, and local businesses to donate a $100 gift card and over 300 much-needed classroom items for Ledgeview Elementary School.

– Tabled at a golf outing to raise money and collect personal care products and classroom supplies for high schoolers at Chardon High School. This team also partnered with their local Chamber of Commerce, residents of the City of Macedonia Senior Center, and local businesses to donate a $100 gift card and over 300 much-needed classroom items for Ledgeview Elementary School. PuroClean of Morristown (Livingston, NJ) – Donated $3,000 in financial assistance and a starter tool package to help a local student pursue his dream of becoming an auto mechanic.

– Donated $3,000 in financial assistance and a starter tool package to help a local student pursue his dream of becoming an auto mechanic. PuroClean Property Damage Experts (Cleveland, TN) – Worked with a teacher at Michigan Avenue Elementary School in Cleveland, returning after an extended maternity leave, to help re-paint her classroom and restock it with important materials.

– Worked with a teacher at Michigan Avenue Elementary School in Cleveland, returning after an extended maternity leave, to help re-paint her classroom and restock it with important materials. PuroClean Restoration Services (Hillsboro, OR) - Collected and donated backpacks for the Youth Villages group.

- Collected and donated backpacks for the Youth Villages group. PuroClean of Lansdale and Plymouth Meeting (Schwenksville, PA) – In partnership with other local businesses, this location donated essential furniture, fittings, and other structural support items to their local schools, among other charity initiatives.

– In partnership with other local businesses, this location donated essential furniture, fittings, and other structural support items to their local schools, among other charity initiatives. PuroClean of Burlington, WI – Partnered with Alpine Insurance Agency to donate $1,000 in school supplies to a teacher at the Curtis Strange Elementary School.

“Supporting our educators is more than a seasonal gesture; it’s a commitment to the success of our children and the strength of our communities,” said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. “At our core, PuroClean is a service organization, and as servant leaders, we are dedicated to supporting those who are uplifting our future; this is a responsibility we proudly embrace.”

The Adopt A Classroom initiative is part of PuroClean Cares, the company’s broader, year-round charitable platform through which the brand continually seeks opportunities to give back to the communities they serve. For more than 20 years, PuroClean has served communities across the U.S. and Canada with property restoration services, while empowering Franchise Owners to make a lasting difference through ongoing charitable work.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit https://www.puroclean.com/community-focus/.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

