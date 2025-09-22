Voodoo Brewing Co. Pours Magic Into a New Market, Opens in Sneads Ferry

September 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Sneads Ferry, N.C. — Voodoo Brewing Co. has more on the horizon with its latest opening in Sneads Ferry. The new brewpub is the latest location in this key market for Voodoo Brewing Co., and is under the ownership of Jonathan and Melissa Stamper.

said Andrew Volanski, senior director of operations of Voodoo Brewing Co “We are pumped to be growing in Sneads Ferry, and we know the Stampers will do a great job representing the brand and creating that community-first brewpub feel we all know and love.” said Andrew Volanski, senior director of operations of Voodoo Brewing Co.

After a 25-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps, Jonathan Stamper is embarking on a new mission alongside his wife, Melissa. The couple is preparing to open Voodoo Brewing Co. in Sneads Ferry, where they hope to create a welcoming space for military families and the broader community. Jonathan’s leadership and logistics experience from the Marine Corps, combined with Melissa’s background in business management, inspired them to build a local gathering place that reflects both their skills and their passion for serving others.

“Our primary goal is to build a sustainable business, something that becomes a real cornerstone of our community,” Jonathan said. “We're not necessarily chasing millions of dollars; we want to create a place that's a local staple, a welcoming environment that's both military and family-friendly.”

“At Voodoo Brewing Co., we remain dedicated to creating spaces where communities can gather, enjoy great beer and make lasting memories,” said Volanski, “Each new location is an opportunity to expand our mission of quality, creativity and connection.”

The Voodoo Brewing Co. experience can be thoughtfully curated and brought to life in a wide range of communities—offering locals a bold, community-driven brewpub that blends craft beer, creative food, and a rebellious spirit in a one-of-a-kind setting.

