76 FENCE Hosts Ribbon Cutting at Douglas County Chamber to Celebrate Launch of Two New Territories in West Georgia

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. – 76 FENCE celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The event celebrated the grand opening of the company’s two newest territories in Douglasville and Newnan, led by local entrepreneur Matthew Skuodas.

The ceremony drew a crowd of community leaders, Chamber representatives, friends, and family who gathered to show their support for Skuodas.

“After spending decades in the corporate world, being able to work directly with our neighbors and businesses means everything to me,” said Matthew Skuodas, franchise owner of 76 FENCE Douglasville and 76 FENCE Newnan. “Having my friends, family, and community partners at the ribbon cutting made the day even more special. We’re just getting started, and I’m excited to serve West Georgia with the excellent quality service this community deserves.”

Skuodas, a Georgia resident for nearly twenty years, brings three decades of leadership experience in client relationship management and team building, including ten years living and working abroad. With the launch of his Douglasville and Newnan territories, he is channeling that expertise into providing fencing solutions for homeowners, businesses, and HOAs across West Georgia.

“What excites us about Matthew is his dedication to people; he understands that great service is about more than just a product,” said Carl van der Horst, Regional Developer of 76 FENCE in Georgia. “He is experienced, customer-focused, and deeply connected to his community. We are thrilled to celebrate Matthew’s grand opening and confident these new territories will thrive.”

SOURCE 76 FENCE

###

