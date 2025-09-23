Drybar® Grows Its San Francisco Presence with Experienced Multi-Unit Owner Leading Expansion

Cynthia Maxwell Prepares to Open New Kearny Street Location and Develop Up to Four Additional Shops with the Brand

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN FRANCISCO – Drybar®, the leading blowout concept known for specializing in professional blowouts, is continuing its nationwide growth with one of its most ambitious franchisees at the helm. Cynthia Maxwell, a multi-brand entrepreneur and Drybar owner since 2022, is preparing to open multiple new Drybar locations, including her next by mid-September at 123 Kearny St. in San Francisco, a bustling urban neighborhood just off Market St.

Currently operating nine Drybar locations nationwide, Maxwell’s growth strategy is focused and intentional. She’s actively working with city officials and developers in San Francisco to bring Drybar’s elevated beauty experience to new neighborhoods, with plans to develop three to four additional locations in the region. She also has deals underway in other high-demand markets across the U.S.

“I see an incredible opportunity to grow this brand in markets that are craving connection, beauty, and consistency,” said Maxwell. “San Francisco is just the beginning. We’re in discussions for additional sites and acquisitions that will bring us closer to our goal of becoming the largest Drybar franchise group in the system. At the heart of this growth is a commitment to creating spaces where guests feel confident, cared for, and part of something special.”

To support this expansion, Maxwell has built a dedicated internal team under The Maxwell Group, including operations leaders, HR support, a social media team, legal counsel, and real estate development experts, allowing her to scale rapidly without sacrificing the guest experience. She’s also leading the charge in creative collaborations, working with local influential retail and fashion partners to elevate the brand’s visibility in new markets.

“Cynthia has an unmatched ability to move quickly and strategically,” said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands. “She’s building Drybar locations that are not only high-performing but deeply connected to their communities. Her upcoming growth is a testament to what’s possible with the right leadership and vision, and we’re proud to support her as she continues to scale the brand in meaningful ways.”

Maxwell’s upcoming openings come on the heels of other high-profile Drybar deals, as the brand expands nationwide to meet demand for premium, experience-driven beauty services. In every market she enters, Maxwell emphasizes giving back, from community styling events and charitable partnerships to high school mentorship programs and nonprofit collaborations.

The Drybar brand is a part of the WellBiz Brands portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, which also includes the Radiant Waxing®, Fitness Together®, Elements Massage® and Amazing Lash Studio® brands. Colorado-based WellBiz Brands now has nearly 750 locations across all of its portfolio brands. As a high-growth franchise brand, DB Franchise LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select territories across the country.

To learn more about the Drybar brand and franchise ownership opportunities, visit DrybarShops.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar, Amazing Lash Studio,Radiant Waxing, Elements Massage and Fitness Together. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

