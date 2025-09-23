DUCTZ of Naples and Bonita Springs Expands Service Territory

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // FLORIDA – DUCTZ has recently expanded to proudly serve Marco Island, parts of Fort Myers, and the surrounding areas.

Carlos Nunez, owner of DUCTZ of Naples and Bonita Springs, has been in the air duct cleaning business for over 12 years, and his team has served the Naples and Bonita Springs areas since 2022. Their recent expansion grants them the opportunity to service a broader spectrum of customers in the Marco Island and Fort Myers markets. The location’s technicians are trained and certified to provide air duct cleaning, HVAC restoration, dryer vent cleaning, coil cleaning and indoor air quality services to local homeowners and businesses.

“Over the past three years, DUCTZ has allowed me to build a business by doing something I take immense pride in: improving indoor air quality across my community. My team and I can’t wait to continue offering services in our newly expanded territory, and look forward to handling the indoor air quality needs of our customer base. I look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to build lasting relationships with homeowners and business owners in need of our services.”

Jessica Wicks, President of DUCTZ, expresses enthusiasm and support of this recent expansion, “Carlos and his team showcase dedication and quality service for each customer. This team takes pride in providing customer experience alongside reliable service for every residential and commercial customer.”

SOURCE DUCTZ

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.