Dunn Brothers Coffee Brews Up Buzz with Free Coffee for Guests on National Coffee Day

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS – Dunn Brothers Coffee is brewing up an enticing offer for guests on National Coffee Day, Monday, September 29.

Dunn Brothers Coffee is putting its craft and passion for quality coffee on display by offering one free small brewed coffee to all visitors on National Coffee Day. The deal is available at all Dunn Brothers Coffee locations across the U.S. and is not limited to Loyalty Members, offering an energizing celebration for coffee lovers and community members everywhere. From one coffee lover to another, because life's better when we share the coffee we love.

“Dunn Brothers Coffee was founded on the belief that coffee should be freshly roasted, thoughtfully sourced, and shared with the communities we call home,” said Ben Anderson, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “National Coffee Day is about more than free coffee—it’s an opportunity to thank our loyal guests who have supported us throughout the years and to invite new guests to discover Dunn Brothers. We’re eager to celebrate by giving community members the chance to experience our small-batch, in-house roasting firsthand.”

To complement the National Coffee Day celebrations, Dunn Brothers Coffee recently announced new offerings. In August, the company released a cozy lineup of fall-inspired items, including the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Latte, Pumpkin Scone and Pumpkin Muffin, and two brand-new beverages: the Caramel Apple Chai and the Iced Brown Butter Pumpkin Shaken Cold Brew topped with Oat Soft Whip. Just before the fall launch, Dunn Brothers Coffee also announced the debut of an XL size for all iced drinks, giving guests a new way to enjoy their go-to cold beverages. On National Coffee Day, guests can enjoy one free small coffee per transaction. Any upgrades beyond the free coffee will be the customer's responsibility. This offer cannot be combined with other promotions or exchanged for cash.

At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence. This dedication is underscored by the brand's standard of freshness – never serving coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a relentless pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.

