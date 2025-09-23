Excitement Is in the Air! Urban Air Adventure Park Expanding to Middleburg Heights

Urban Air Adventure Park Finalizes Lease to Bring World-Class Entertainment to Cleveland Area

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of Unleashed Brands, has signed a lease agreement to bring a new park location and next-level entertainment to Middleburg Heights, OH. The park is expected to officially open its doors in late 2026.

The new Urban Air Middleburg Heights location will deliver top-tier service and a safe, affordable environment that caters to all ages, seven days a week. Spanning over 39,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art adventure park will feature a wide array of attractions.

"As we continue expanding across the nation, our goal remains the same: to create an environment where families can bond and make lasting memories," said Tim Sharp, Urban Air Brand President. "Urban Air's unique blend of adventure and innovation provides an unforgettable experience for every guest. We're eager to introduce the Middleburg Heights community to the excitement that Urban Air brings, and we're confident they'll love it."

Urban Air Middleburg will also contribute to the local economy by hiring approximately 65 new employees. Interested individuals can soon apply for a variety of positions.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park

###

Media Contact:

Destiny Garcia

(580) 471-2845

[email protected]

