HTeaO Launches October Round-Up Campaign Benefiting the Ryan Palmer Foundation Breast Cancer Initiative

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, TX – HTeaO is proud to announce the return of its annual October Round-Up campaign benefiting the Ryan Palmer Foundation Breast Cancer Initiative. From October 1–31, 2025, HTeaO customers will have the opportunity to round their purchase up to the nearest dollar, with 100% of donations going toward the creation of Hope Kits for breast cancer patients currently undergoing treatment.

Each Hope Kit is designed to provide comfort, encouragement, and practical support during treatment. This year’s kits include fuzzy socks, a tumbler, tea, a Thrive Causemetics product, unscented lotion, lip balm, a HOPE journal and pen, an inspirational bracelet, breast cancer educational resources, and a handwritten note from Jennifer Palmer.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of our customers, last year’s campaign raised almost $120,000 to support breast cancer patients,” said Justin Howe, co-founder and CEO of HTeaO. “With so many new stores opening and more communities joining the HTeaO family, we can’t wait to see the difference we’ll make together this year. This campaign is what Brewing Purpose is all about. Coming together to lift people up when they need it most.”

The Ryan Palmer Foundation was founded in 2003 by Amarillo native and professional golfer Ryan Palmer, with a mission to provide opportunities for young people and uplift those in need. Inspired by his wife’s experience with chemotherapy, Palmer launched the Breast Cancer Initiative in 2019, which has since supported hundreds of breast cancer patients across the country.

To mark the month-long campaign, all HTeaO locations will feature pink straws throughout October as a visible sign of support for breast cancer awareness.

SOURCE HTeaO

