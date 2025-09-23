Husband-and-Wife Duo Celebrate Grand Opening of JETSET Pilates Studio in Tampa Bay

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – JETSET Pilates is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest luxury studio in Carrollwood. The new studio is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Lauren and Patrick Christopher.

The Christophers’ Tampa-area studios each offer a unique experience: their Downtown Tampa location serves as the flagship, the South Tampa studio, tucked away off Bayshore Boulevard, offers a retreat-like experience reminiscent of the Hamptons, and now Carrollwood brings the JETSET experience to North Tampa, making Pilates accessible across the city. Together, these three studios reflect the Christophers’ vision of building a vibrant, citywide JETSET community where Pilates is welcoming and accessible to all levels, from beginner to advanced.

The Carrollwood studio will officially celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 4, from 11-1pm, featuring a ribbon cutting, complimentary vendor market with local partners, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the studio and experience JETSET Pilates’ workouts firsthand, with the ability to purchase a Founding Membership, available for a limited time.

“This is such an exciting milestone for us,” said Lauren Christopher. “Opening our third Tampa-area location is a dream come true. Our goal is to create a space where movement meets luxury, and community meets consistency. We want every guest to feel empowered, supported, and motivated.”

The Christophers, both Tampa natives with deep community roots, combine their backgrounds in real estate, finance, and business operations with a shared passion for health and wellness. Their powerhouse partnership plans to open a total of eight JETSET Pilates studios across the region, including St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

JETSET Pilates Carrollwood offers 50-minute, high-end classes on custom reformers that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements set to DJ-curated music. Each class is designed to strengthen, lengthen, and energize both body and mind, reflecting the studio’s mission to blend premium fitness with a community-driven experience for all levels.

“Lauren and Patrick have built something truly special in Tampa,” said Bertus Albertse, CEO and President of JETSET Pilates. “Their energy, vision, and dedication to their community make them the perfect leaders to bring JETSET to Carrollwood.”

