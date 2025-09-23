International Dairy Queen Announces 2025 Vendor of the Year Winners

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ), a leader in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, today announced the winners of its 2025 Vendor of the Year awards.

The awards recognize vendors in the U.S. and Canada that have demonstrated exemplary service to support IDQ and its network of independent franchise owners who own and operate DQ® restaurants.

DQ leaders presented the awards at DQ Supply Chain Summit 2025 at the Hilton Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday, September 18. The following U.S. vendors were recognized.

U.S. Dairy Vendor of the Year – Umpqua Dairy – Roseburg, Oregon

U.S. Distributor of the Year – Avalon Foodservice – Canal Fulton, Ohio

U.S. Equipment Vendor of the Year – Atosa USA – Brea, California

U.S. Purchasing Vendor of the Year – Schreiber Foods – Green Bay, Wisconsin

IDQ and CDQ CO-OP LTD., the supply chain serving DQ restaurants in Canada, also awarded Canadian vendors whose efforts to support both organizations and DQ franchise owners stood out in 2025. The awards were presented to winners by representatives of IDQ and CDQ CO-OP.

Canada Dairy Vendor of the Year – Agropur Ottawa – Ottawa, Ontario

Canada Distributor of the Year – Sysco Ottawa – Ottawa, Ontario

Canada Purchasing Vendor of the Year – Sunrise Bakery – Edmonton, Alberta

“We’re proud to have a strong network of suppliers and distributors, and the partners we’re recognizing stand out within the DQ system for their exceptional commitment to our franchise owners and our fans,” said Dan Kropp, chief supply chain and development officer, U.S. and Canada at International Dairy Queen. “Our vendors ensure that DQ franchise owners have the ingredients, equipment, supplies, and distribution services they need to consistently deliver positive fan experiences. Many of these vendors have been with us for decades—one 65 years—and we are grateful for their continued partnership.”

Umpqua Dairy supplies soft serve mix to DQ restaurants in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for 45 years.

Avalon Foodservice provides distribution services to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for 46 years.

Atosa USA supplies refrigeration equipment to DQ restaurants in the U.S., and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for two years.

Schreiber Foods supplies cheese products to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for 53 years.

Agropur Ottawa supplies soft serve mix to DQ restaurants in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for 65 years.

Sysco Ottawa provides distribution services to DQ restaurants in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for seven years.

Sunrise Bakery manufactures DQ Cake® centres, DQ Blizzard® Treat inclusions and serves as a redistribution hub in Canada. Sunrise Bakery has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for 20 years.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc., based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses, and services a system of more than 7,700 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

