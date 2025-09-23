Launch Entertainment Signs Lease for Southern California Location

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // TEMECULA, Calif. – Launch Entertainment (Launch) today announced the secured location for its latest park coming to Southern California.

Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Sejal and Trushar Patel have signed a lease to bring Launch Entertainment to Temecula, at the site of the city’s original movie theater. The park is now under development and will soon deliver attractions and experiences for families across Riverside County. Guests can look forward to a wide range of activities, including bowling, arcade games, mini golf, trampolines, an augmented rock wall, mixed reality playground, F2 simulators, and a soft play area for toddlers. The park will also feature Launch’s Krave restaurant and bar, making it a go-to destination for birthday parties, group outings, and everyday family fun.

“While Temecula is full of amazing wineries, restaurants, and outdoor activities, there hasn’t been a large-scale family entertainment destination like Launch Entertainment until now,” said Sejal Patel. “Temecula is known for its strong sense of community, and that’s exactly what Launch is all about – bringing people together. We’re excited to give local families a place that feels like it belongs to them, where they can connect, play, and make lasting memories close to home.”

Sejal Patel’s entrepreneurial drive is deeply rooted in her upbringing. Growing up in a family of hardworking business owners, she developed a strong business acumen that has guided her professional journey. Her career has spanned nursing, early childhood education, and business operations, experiences she describes as a natural progression shaped by her parents’ example. Her husband, Trushar Patel, is a pilot and brings his own discipline and leadership experience to the venture.

“We’re thrilled to expand Launch’s presence in Southern California with such a community-centered location in Temecula,” said Craig Erlich, Chief Executive Officer at Launch Entertainment. “With its family-centered culture, this market is a perfect fit for our brand, and we’re confident Sejal and Trushar will deliver an incredible experience for local families.”

SOURCE Launch Entertainment

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.