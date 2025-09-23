Moxies Enters D.C. Dining Scene with Debut in the Nation’s Capital

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // WASHINGTON –– Moxies will open its first Washington, D.C. location at the end of this year.

The new restaurant will be led by Brandon Thordarson. Brandon transitioned from his longtime role as Director of Culinary and Executive Chef to owner and Franchise partner. Over the past decade, he has played a role in the restaurant's entry into the American market, including the opening of the Dallas and Houston locations. His knowledge and passion for the brand now translates into operational leadership, ensuring the Washington restaurant delivers on the quality and consistency that defines Moxies.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to apply my experience here in Washington,” said Thordarson. “There’s nothing quite like Moxies — our focus on food, cocktails, hospitality and an atmosphere with an incredible vibe. I’m excited to plant roots here and build something special for the community.”

That ambition takes shape in the restaurant, complete with a modern dining room, bold statement bar and an atmosphere designed to host both lively celebrations and intimate nights out. Guests will experience Moxies’ signature chef-driven cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and contemporary design, all delivered with a premium energy unlike anything else in the neighborhood.

“Brandon’s dedication to Moxies and his understanding of our brand makes him the perfect leader for our Washington, D.C. debut,” said Joanne Forrester, President & Chief Operating Officer of Moxies Restaurants.

