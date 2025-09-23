O’Charley’s Makes Weekdays Better with Brand-New Lunch and Dinner Deals

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE – O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is making weekdays more delicious with new lunch and dinner deals now available Monday through Thursday. Lunch specials feature $9.99 combos, plus new burgers, sandwiches, soups and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while five Daily Dinner Deal entrees are available for $14.99 each all day long.

For lunch, diners can build the perfect $9.99 combo by choosing two favorites with tea or a fountain beverage. Options range from half BLTs and O’Club sandwiches to loaded baked potatoes and hearty soups, including the NEW Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Burger lovers are also in for a lunchtime treat. Featuring ½ pound 100% American Angus, burger options include:

NEW! The Smashburger – Crispy smash patties, American cheese, burger sauce, and pickles. $12.99

NEW! BBQ Onion Burger – Crispy onion tanglers, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayo, and a side of lettuce, tomato and pickles. $14.99

NEW! Bacon Cheddar Burger – Cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. $14.99

NEW! Classic Cheeseburger – Stacked with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. $12.99

O’Charley’s has introduced a lineup of brand-new sandwiches to the lunch menu, sure to satisfy any weekday cravings:

NEW! Chicken Parm Sub – A hoagie roll toasted with garlic butter and topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders, a blend of melted cheeses, and marinara sauce. $10.99

NEW! Southern-Fried Chicken Wrap – Hand-breaded tenders with Alabama white sauce wrapped up with pepper jack cheese and romaine lettuce. $10.99

NEW! Meatball Sub – Italian-style meatballs topped with marinara sauce and a blend of melted cheeses, all served on a garlic butter toasted hoagie roll. $12.49

NEW! Grouper Sandwich – Wild-caught, cornmeal-breaded Grouper fried to golden perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and tartar sauce on a toasted bun. $13.99

NEW! Signature Reuben Sandwich – Our take on a classic. Corned beef, shredded cabbage, pepper jack cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with crispy pickles for that extra tang. $15.99

Dinner is just as easy to enjoy with five new entrees for $14.99, available all day Monday through Thursday as part of the Daily Dinner Deals. Choices include:

NEW! Salisbury Steak – An 8 oz. Salisbury steak topped with savory brown gravy, Cajun onions and mushrooms, and fried onion tanglers. Served with two sides.

NEW! Shrimp Scampi – A generous helping of shrimp tossed with linguini noodles in house-made scampi sauce, topped with tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and shaved parmesan.

NEW! Teriyaki Chicken – Two marinated chicken breasts topped with teriyaki glaze and a grilled pineapple ring. Served with rice and one side.

NEW! Tuscany Chicken – Two grilled chicken breasts topped with spinach, tomatoes, onion, and garlic, served on a bed of alfredo linguini and topped with shaved parmesan.

NEW! Chipotle Pork Loin – Tender pork loin marinated in a flavorful citrus, garlic Mojo marinade and topped with our citrus chipotle sauce and green onions. Served with two sides.

Whether stopping in for a quick lunch or enjoying a relaxed dinner, O’Charley’s makes weekdays feel just as special as the weekend.

