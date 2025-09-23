Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Brings Game Day Glory with New Bacon Cheeseburger Rolls

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON — Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom is calling the plays this season — from cheesy, hearty Bacon Cheeseburger Rolls to ice-cold brews, guests can huddle up and celebrate the return of football by joining the Gridiron Rolls & Beer Tour and upgrading their game day gatherings.

Now through Nov. 2, this year’s roster features a winning lineup of limited-time craveable rolls and seasonal brews:

NEW Bacon Cheeseburger Rolls — Baked golden rolls stuffed with seasoned ground beef, crispy smoked bacon, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese and zesty pickles drizzled with OC’s tangy Comeback Sauce and served with extra sauce for dipping.

Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls — A fan favorite filled with classic pepperoni, gooey mozzarella and a pop of fresh green onions baked to golden and melty perfection, served with a side of rich pizza sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Rolls — A spicy kick packed with tender roasted chicken, zesty buffalo sauce, melted mozzarella and housemade cool, creamy blue cheese dressing sealed inside OC’s signature dough. Extra dressing served with more dressing for dipping.

Bell’s Two-Hearted IPA — An American-style IPA (ABV 7%) with hop-driven pine and bright citrus notes, flavors of caramel, pine and grapefruit followed by a bitter finish.

Samuel Adams Octoberfest — A malty, smooth Märzen-style lager (ABV 5.3%) for a fall classic.

Guests who complete the tour by ordering three featured rolls and/or Gridiron draft beers and making 12 qualifying purchases* with their OC Rewards account by Nov. 2 will score a Gridiron 2025 Long Sleeve Tee to commemorate the challenge.

“Football season is all about unique and flavorful gametime appetizers and celebrating with your crew,” said Windi Cooper, senior director of marketing at Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom. “The Gridiron Rolls + Beer Tour lets our guests eat like champions, cheer on their team and even walk away with some Old Chicago gear. From our bold new Bacon Cheeseburger Rolls to game-time-only specials, this is one playbook that’s built for winning.”

Throughout the season, guests can take advantage of football game-time personal-sized appetizers, including $5 small Fried Pickles, Garlic Bread Bites and 22-ounce Bud Light, along with $7 Italian Nachos, Loaded Cheese Fries and 22-ounce Breckenridge Avalanche Amber Ale. Featured cocktails include the new Lemon Blitz Crown Royal cocktail.

Perfect for watch parties, Old Chicago is also offering 88-ounce Beer Towers** starting at $24.99 (for parties of two or more) and Beer Buckets starting at $20.99, featuring a rotating selection of domestic and imported favorites, craft options, seltzers and hard teas. Pricing and selections vary by market..

*Guests in Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, Oregon and Texas can qualify with six visits (with a tour-item purchase per visit). A maximum of two visits per day counts towards completing the tour.

**Beer Towers and buckets are available at corporate locations.

SOURCE Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.