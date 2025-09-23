Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Expands Service Offerings to Include Dryer Vent Cleaning

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is proud to announce the expansion of its service portfolio to now include dryer vent cleaning. This strategic move underscores Oxi Fresh’s dedication to promoting the safety and efficiency of homes and businesses.

“Our mission has always been to provide cleaning solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of the families we serve,” said Jonathan Barnett, Founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning. “By introducing dryer vent cleaning services, we’re taking a significant step toward offering more comprehensive solutions that address serious home safety and efficiency concerns.”

According to Data Insights Market, the industry is projected to reach $1.5 billion in sales in 2025—while growing to an estimated $2.7 billion by 2033. This means the dryer vent cleaning market is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate of about 7% in the coming years.

Maintaining a clean dryer vent comes with several benefits that make it a worthwhile task. First and foremost, it significantly reduces the risk of fire in your home. By regularly removing lint and debris to ensure adequate air flow, you can create a safer environment for your home and family. This simple maintenance step can help prevent devastating incidents and provide peace of mind.

Another benefit is the dryer’s improved efficiency and performance. When the vent is clear, the dryer can expel hot air more effectively, reducing drying times. This means you’ll spend less time doing laundry while using less energy, which can help you save on utility bills. An efficient dryer also experiences less wear and tear, extending its lifespan and preventing costly repairs.

“By adding dryer vent cleaning services, we empower both new and existing franchisees to tap into this segment of home maintenance,” said Barnett. “These services can not only boost your dryer’s performance and reduce fire hazards—thanks to thorough removal of dust, lint, and other debris—but also help customers save on energy costs and prolong their dryer’s lifespan.”

SOURCE Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.