Storm Guard Roofing of Nashville Honors Local Veteran with Free Roof Through Owens Corning Roof Development Project

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Storm Guard Roofing of Nashville is proud to announce its participation in the Owens Corning Roof Development Project, providing a brand-new roof to U.S. Army veteran Stephen Kimball during the week of September 8-12, 2025.

Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Kimball, who served more than 20 years in the Army, including deployment during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, was selected to receive a free roof replacement at his Spring Hill home. This partnership goes hand-in-hand with Storm Guard’s own initiative, Storm Guard Cares, a program designed to amplify franchisees’ local community campaigns, which underscores the brand’s commitment to giving back and supporting communities during times of need.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide initiative that provides new roofs to hundreds of veterans and their families. Since the inception of the program in 2016, more than 675 veterans have received new roofs.

“As a family-owned business, we believe in giving back to those who have given everything for us,” said Tatiana Scoggins, owner of Storm Guard Roofing of Nashville. “Providing Stephen with a safe and secure roof is just one small way we can say thank you for his decades of service and sacrifice.”

About the Veteran: Stephen Kimball

Kimball has spent his life in service to his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1984 and served for more than 20 years, with assignments that took him to Germany, Korea, and Kuwait. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and worked as both a Unit Supply Sergeant and a Battalion Property Book Technician. His service included deployments during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, experiences that shaped both his career and his life. After retiring honorably in 2005, Stephen settled in Spring Hill, where he continues to call home. Receiving a new roof is not only an upgrade to his house, but also a gesture of gratitude for the years of dedication and sacrifice he gave to his country.

“At Storm Guard, we believe our responsibility goes beyond roofing and restoration; it’s about building stronger communities,” said Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. “This year, we’re making it a priority to expand our charitable initiatives in a major way, and that starts with connecting more deeply with the people we serve. Through our Storm Guard Cares program, we’re encouraging and supporting our franchisees to step up and do more, whether that’s helping a veteran like Stephen, supporting local nonprofits, or finding new ways to give back in their neighborhoods.”

SOURCE Storm Guard

