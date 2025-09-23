Z PLUMBERZ of Downriver Under New Ownership

September 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // MICHIGAN – Z PLUMBERZ is undergoing a transfer in ownership of one of its Michigan franchise locations: Z PLUMBERZ of Downriver.

The franchise location is now owned and operated by Tom Wallen. Tom has over 20 years of plumbing experience, and has owned and operated his own plumbing company for the past 12 years. Throughout his time as a plumber, Tom has worked on all types of plumbing systems, from underground systems to finished plumbing installations. Tom will be assisted in daily operations by his journeyman Mike, who has worked with Tom for the past eight years. In his free time, Tom enjoys wakeboarding and coaching his son’s hockey team.

“I felt that now was the time to take my existing plumbing business to the next level,” said Tom Wallen, owner of Z PLUMBERZ of Downriver. “So, when I was presented with the opportunity to assume ownership of a local Z PLUMBERZ location, it felt like a no-brainer. As my team and I continue to offer plumbing services, I look forward to growing my business and better serving our existing customers while having the ability to build relationships with new customers as well.”

Matt O’Rourke, President of Z PLUMBERZ, is dedicated to upholding the brand’s professionalism and customer-first business model: “Z PLUMBERZ exists within a highly competitive industry. Our team can’t wait to see all the great work Tom and his team will accomplish within their community.”

Since its founding in 2007, Z PLUMBERZ provides plumbing services with honesty, compassion, and enthusiasm. As a one-stop shop for customers’ plumbing installation and repair needs, Z PLUMBERZ offers same-day, licensed service. In addition, Z PLUMBERZ prioritize keeping customers informed about the latest plumbing topics, services, and solutions. Z PLUMBERZ thoroughly explains each of their repairs and services so customers can make well-informed plumbing decisions. In doing so, Z PLUMBERZ strives to approach every service call with the same care and attention they would provide in their own homes.

