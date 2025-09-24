Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens in North Haven, CT

September 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // NORTH HAVEN, Conn. – Bubbakoo’s Burritos announces the opening of its newest location in North Haven, CT. Officially opening on September 26, the restaurant will be the brand’s sixth location in Connecticut, with additional stores in Meriden, Norwalk, Orange, Oxford, and Stamford.

The new location is locally owned and operated by Hiren Patel, a multi-unit operator who recently opened the Meriden, CT location in August. To celebrate the event, the location is offering a free taco with the purchase of any item throughout the day.

“Following the excitement of our Meriden opening, we’re thrilled to be expanding just south in North Haven,” said Patel. “This community is a great fit for the Bubbakoo’s experience, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests to enjoy the creativity and flavor the brand is known for. Our goal is to make Bubbakoo’s a favorite spot for families, friends, and food lovers across the area.”

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, Saucy Snack Wraps, the Nashville burrito, the Crispy Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“The North Haven opening marks another strong step for our growth in Connecticut,” said Chris Ives, CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Building on the success in Meriden, this location gives us the chance to share our creative menu and commitment to hospitality with even more guests nearby. We’re confident the community will embrace Bubbakoo’s as a local favorite and are eager to see all of our guests’ delicious creations.”

