Celebree School Powers into Q4 with 13 Franchising Signings, 7 Openings, and New Growth Initiatives

13 New Franchise Agreements Representing 23 Schools YTD, with More in Pipeline

Launch of New Electronic Real Estate Management Platform to Streamline Site Development

Appointment of Casey Larkin as Director of Design & Construction Strengthens Leadership Team

September 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // BALTIMORE, MD – Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, powers into Q4 with significant momentum: 13 new franchise agreements representing 23 schools, seven new school openings, the launch of a new real estate platform, and a key leadership hire to support its next phase of growth.

Franchise Expansion Picks Up Speed

Celebree’s growth is driven by a diverse group of passionate franchisees across the country. New agreements have been signed in North Carolina, New Jersey, Colorado, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, and Florida. In parallel, the company has opened seven new schools in 2025, expanding access to its trusted early education programs and bringing its mission, Grow People Big and Small™, to more families nationwide.

“This incredible momentum shows that our brand is not just expanding, it’s evolving into a movement grounded in purpose and impact,” said Richard Huffman, Founder & CEO of Celebree School. “Our success is driven by franchisees who are deeply committed to nurturing children and supporting families. Together, we’re building trust, strengthening communities, and creating lasting change that defines who we are and the future we’re shaping.”

New Real Estate Platform Streamlines Development

To keep pace with demand, Celebree School has recently launched an innovative Electronic Real Estate Management Platform designed to streamline the entire site acquisition process, from initial submission to signed lease or purchase agreement.

This cutting-edge system enables local real estate brokers and developers to submit new site opportunities electronically via a simple web form. Functioning as a dynamic, three-dimensional database, the platform attaches critical data points to each site and provides the Celebree team with real-time visibility into the status, location, and associated resources for every opportunity.

By creating a comprehensive sales funnel for real estate, this system not only increases the volume of high-quality site leads but also enhances site management efficiency, ultimately reducing development timelines and empowering the team to accelerate the brand’s expansion with greater precision and effectiveness.

Building Smarter Growth: Key Hire Drives Design & Construction Strategy

As part of its aggressive growth strategy, Celebree School has appointed Casey Larkin as Director of Design & Construction. Bringing over 20 years of experience managing high-profile real estate projects valued at more than $600 million—including Baltimore’s $660 million Peninsula redevelopment and the Sagamore Pendry Hotel—Larkin adds invaluable expertise to the expanding brand.

In this newly created role, he will oversee all design and construction efforts, helping ensure new schools are fully operating on time, within budget, and fully aligned with Celebree’s brand standards. His leadership is set to streamline and accelerate school openings, supporting the company’s ambitious expansion plans.

“Joining Celebree School during this exciting phase of growth is truly energizing,” said Larkin. “My mission is to transform our development process into a seamless experience that empowers franchisees and delivers exceptional learning environments for children nationwide.”

Shaping What’s Next

The rapidly growing brand’s outstanding performance in 2025 has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Mid-Atlantic and Baltimore Business Journal’s “Power 10 CEO," both awarded to Richard Huffman, as well as the Franchise Innovation Award from Franchise Update Media.

Celebree School is continuing its national expansion efforts and is currently seeking qualified and engaged individuals for single and multi-unit opportunities to bring quality childhood education to their communities. To learn more about Celebree School franchising opportunities, visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School’s founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

