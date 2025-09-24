ComForCare Brings Federally Funded Dementia Respite Care to Families Through GUIDE Program

September 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // TROY, Mich. – ComForCare is proud to announce its participation in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) GUIDE Model (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience). This newly launched federal initiative, covered through Medicare Parts A and B, makes dementia care more affordable and accessible for families.

According to the CMS, dementia affected more than 6.7 million Americans in 2023, with 14 million projected cases by 2060. Despite its growing prevalence, individuals with the diagnosis often do not receive a high quality of care, families lack support, training and access to needed resources, resulting in higher rates of hospitalization and emergency room visits for the person living with dementia and depression impacting the family care partner.

Through the GUIDE Benefit, individuals living with dementia can remain safely at home for longer through funded respite care, enhancing their quality of life while giving caregivers critical resources. Families receive access to counselors, proactive outreach, care coordination and more, all covered under GUIDE, making it a connected benefit that supports both the person living with dementia and their caretaker.

“July 2024 marked a turning point for dementia care, when CMS named 330 GUIDE organizations, allowing ComForCare to become a subcontractor, which allows our franchise locations to bring awareness of the program to our communities and provide the Medicare-funded respite services to families nationwide,” said Stephanie Wierzbicka, Director of Strategic Health Programs at ComForCare. “We want to raise awareness that while there is currently no cure for dementia, and only care, programs like GUIDE are making high-quality dementia care affordable to families, easing the journey for both individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.”

If approved for GUIDE and its respite benefit, families may receive:

Care provided in four-hour increments, day or night

Personalized care plans coordinated with ComForCare

Support from dementia-trained caregivers through ComForCare’s DementiaWise® program

Assistance with daily needs such as showering, dressing, meal prep, medication reminders, laundry and companionship

For decades, ComForCare has delivered person-centered dementia care to help families navigate the challenges of a progressive neurological condition that has no cure. Its widely recognized DementiaWise program ensures individuals receive not only specialized care, but also social stimulation, condition monitoring and thoughtful companionship. Now aligned with CMS’s GUIDE Benefit, these crucial services are more accessible to the millions of Americans living with dementia.

