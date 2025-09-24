Crumbl and Wingstop Franchisees Ink Deal with Lola Beans Coffee Franchise

September 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE - Lola Beans has signed a 15-unit development agreement with Kirk and Coleen Jeter. The husband-and-wife team, who operate multiple Crumbl and Wingstop locations, will bring Lola Beans to Collin, Denton, Tarrant, and Dallas counties, marking the brand’s entrance into Texas.

Founded in 2020 by Donny and Missy Bradley, Lola Beans was born from a passion for serving people and reimagining the drive-thru beverage experience. The brand blends three booming categories—coffee, infused sodas (“Lola Colas”), and plant-based energy drinks through its partnership with Lotus—into one streamlined, high-energy concept. Known for its “good energy” culture, Lola Beans creates an experience best described as pulling up to a party where everyone is excited to welcome you. Locations regularly see lines out the door, with customers visiting two to three times per day.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kirk and Coleen as our partners in Texas,” said Donny Bradley, Co-Founder of Lola Beans. “They’re exactly the type of franchisees who can make Lola Beans a household name in Texas.”

The first Dallas–Fort Worth location is scheduled to open in Q1 2026.

