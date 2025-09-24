GarageExperts® Expands Franchisee Support with Hiring of New Franchise Systems & Onboarding Manager

September 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // GRAPEVINE, Texas – GarageExperts® has hired Emily Burdine as the brand’s first-ever Franchise Systems & Onboarding Manager.

Background in Providing Franchisee Support

Burdine brings more than five years of experience in franchising, having held roles in onboarding, operations, and systems implementation. She began her career as an onboarding manager with a fast-growing franchise brand, rising quickly to Director of Operations while helping the brand scale from 50 to 78 locations. Burdine later joined ServiceMinder – a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and business management platform built specifically for home service franchises. With ServiceMinder, Burdine guided multiple franchise systems through CRM transitions and process improvements, gaining deep experience in supporting both new and established franchisees.

Striving for Operational Excellence

At GarageExperts, Burdine will be responsible for strengthening franchise operations and providing hands-on support to owners nationwide. In her role as Franchise Systems & Onboarding Manager, her key responsibilities include:

Overseeing the brand-wide transition to ServiceMinder, GarageExperts’ all-in-one operations platform

Leading onboarding and training programs for new franchise owners to ensure they launch successfully

Supporting existing franchisees by tailoring systems to meet their operational needs

Equipping Franchise Business Coaches with tools and training to better support their territories

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many emerging brands, but what attracted me to GarageExperts is its strong foundation, dedicated leadership team, and franchisee-first culture,” said Burdine. “I’m excited to play a role in making complex transitions easier, ensuring our franchisees feel confident with the tools and systems that support their growth.”

Tools & Experience to Strengthen Home Service Offerings

The home services space continues to expand rapidly, as homeowners invest in maximizing their usable space with customized flooring, cabinetry, and organization solutions. With Burdine’s expertise in systems and onboarding, GarageExperts is further strengthening its commitment to helping franchise owners build thriving businesses and lasting legacies.

“Emily brings a unique blend of operational expertise and franchise systems knowledge that will be invaluable to our owners,” said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts. “Her leadership will ensure that our franchisees not only have the tools they need, but also the confidence to use them to grow their businesses. She is a tremendous addition to our team.”

