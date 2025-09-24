Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Expands to Slidell with U.S. Veteran Owners Christopher and Ashante Shivers

Husband-and-wife team bring service, community spirit, and sweet treats to Louisiana’s first Rita’s location ahead of grand opening

September 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // SLIDELL, La. – Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the beloved brand known for spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness” since 1984, is opening its first shop in Louisiana this month, led by husband-and-wife duo Christopher and Ashante Shivers. Both U.S. Air Force veterans, the Shivers bring decades of leadership and service to their new venture at 1951 Gause Blvd. E. in Slidell, just across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans.

The shop hosted a soft opening on Sept. 4 and will celebrate its grand opening on Sept. 26 with family-friendly activities, including free Rita’s for a year for the first 50 guests in line, coupons for the next 200 guests, a face painter, prizes and a spin-the-wheel giveaway.

For the Shivers, Rita’s is more than a business; it’s a connection to their past and a gift to their new community. Stationed for years near Rita’s shops in Maryland and Washington, D.C., they made the brand part of their family routine. After moving to Louisiana, their son continued to ask for Rita’s, sparking the idea to bring the concept to Slidell.

“Serving others has always been at the core of who we are,” said Ashante Shivers. “When we learned there wasn’t a Rita’s here, we saw an opportunity to fill that gap while also building something meaningful for our family and community. Rita’s gives us the chance to bring people together, create jobs and offer a place where families can celebrate everyday moments.”

“Our military experience taught us about discipline, teamwork and leadership — values that fit perfectly with business ownership,” added Christopher Shivers. “Customer service was ingrained in us during our time in the Air Force, and we’re eager to bring that same standard of excellence to every guest who walks through our doors or drives through our new drive-thru.”

The shop has already hired seven local high school students, reflecting the Shivers’ commitment to investing in the next generation. They also plan to sponsor school activities and explore ways to support other military families in the area.

Guests at Rita’s of Slidell will enjoy Italian Ice made fresh daily on-site, featuring flavors like Mango, Cherry and Cotton Candy, alongside signature Frozen Custard and layered Gelati treats. Fans can also sign up for Cool Alerts at Rita’s of Slidell to be notified when their favorite flavor hits the menu.

With nearly 600 locations nationwide, Rita’s continues to grow through passionate franchisees like the Shivers who embody the brand’s commitment to community impact and family-friendly fun. As Rita’s expands into new markets, stories like the Shivers’ showcase how veterans and other dedicated entrepreneurs can translate their service, discipline and leadership into successful business ownership while delivering happiness, one scoop at a time.

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. As the brand continues to grow, Rita’s is actively seeking passionate franchise owners who want to bring its beloved treats to more communities. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit ownaritas.com or call 1-800-677-7482.

