The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

September 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Brothers That Just Do Gutters announced today it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. In the most recent survey, 92% of employees said The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is a great place to work—significantly higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Achieving Great Place To Work Certification for the fourth consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to cultivating a positive and supportive workplace,” said Danny Horboychuk, brand president of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. “Our people are at the heart of everything we do. This recognition reflects their dedication and the strong culture we have built together.”

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters fosters an environment where employees can thrive and advance. The company emphasizes continuous training, professional development, and open communication, while celebrating achievements and encouraging innovation. By investing in its team, the brand ensures that employees feel valued and empowered to provide exceptional service to homeowners nationwide.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Employees at certified companies are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to say they are paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

SOURCE The Brothers That Just Do Gutters

