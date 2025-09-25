76 FENCE Celebrates Official Launch in Central Florida with Ribbon Cutting in DeLand

September 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // DELAND, Fla. – 76 FENCE marked its official entry into Florida with a ribbon-cutting celebration on Monday, September 22, 2025. The event, held in partnership with the DeLand & Greater West Volusia Chamber of Commerce during its Office Octane program at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center, celebrated the grand opening of 76 FENCE’s first two Florida territories: Orlando–Winter Park and DeLand–Port Orange.

Friends, family, Chamber members, and local business leaders came together to recognize Diego Sanchez, a lifelong Floridian, Central Florida Regional Developer, and Franchise Owner of 76 FENCE Orlando–Winter Park and 76 FENCE DeLand–Port Orange, who will oversee growth throughout the Greater Orlando area while directly managing operations for his two newly launched territories.

A seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience, Sanchez brings strong community values to his new role. In addition to delivering premium fencing solutions to local homeowners, businesses, and HOAs, he plans to actively support the region through Chamber engagement, youth sports sponsorships, and participation in community events.

“This ribbon cutting is about more than opening our doors — it’s about opening new opportunities for our neighbors,” said Sanchez. “I’m thankful for the incredible support from my family, the Chamber, and this community. Together, we’ll show Central Florida what 76 FENCE is all about: dependable service, strong relationships, and a commitment to excellence.”

“Diego is the kind of leader we want representing 76 FENCE,” said Ed Samane, CEO of 76 FENCE. “As Central Florida Regional Developer and franchise owner, his vision, his heart for the community, and his ability to build strong teams.”

76 FENCE offers a full range of residential and commercial fencing services, including wood, vinyl, steel, aluminum, composite, and chain link.

###

