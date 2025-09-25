Aqua-Tots Swim School Named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2025 by Franchise Business Review

Mesa, Arizona, Sept. 25, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Aqua-Tots Swim School was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of 75 franchise brands to be named on the Most Profitable Franchises.

Aqua-Tots Swim School is on a mission to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the companies on the list, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from more than 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors include annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirement.

Aqua-Tots Swim School's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Their Franchise Satisfaction Index (FSI) rose to 81 in 2025, up one point from 2023 and six points since the company’s first survey in 2021. Franchisees rated Aqua-Tots in areas such as respect for the franchisor, enjoyment in being part of the organization, belief that the franchisor acts with honesty and integrity, encouragement of a strong team culture by senior management, and confidence that the franchisor cares about their success.

“We’re honored to be recognized among Franchise Business Review’s Most Profitable Franchises of 2025,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our franchisees and the strength of our model, which empowers them to make a meaningful impact in their communities while building successful businesses. At Aqua-Tots, we remain committed to supporting our franchise family as we continue our mission to save lives by teaching children everywhere how to become safe and confident swimmers for life.”

