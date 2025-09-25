Chicken Salad Chick Expansion Into Del City And Norman

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Chicken Salad Chick announced today upcoming openings of new locations in Del City and Norman.

The restaurants are spearheaded by Troy Morrison, the brand's largest franchisee. The Del City restaurant will open on Tuesday, October 7, followed by the Norman restaurant on Tuesday, October 21. To celebrate, the first 100 guests in line at each location on opening day will receive free chicken salad for a year.*

During the grand opening weeks, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community-focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. Guests can look forward to:

Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Del City – Tuesday, October 7 Norman – Tuesday, October 21

Free 40oz Chick Tumbler – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with handle & straw** Del City – Wednesday, October 8 Norman – Wednesday, October 22

Free Red Chick Canvas Bag – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Red Chicken Salad Chick tote bag** Del City – Thursday, October 9 Norman – Thursday, October 23

Free Teal Chick Cooler – The first 100 guests to purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick cooler*** Del City – Friday, October 10 Norman – Friday, October 24

Free Chick Meal – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chick Meal on a future visit**** Del City – Saturday, October 11 Norman – Saturday, October 25



A seasoned entrepreneur, Morrison operates over 100 Taco Bell and Wingstop locations nationwide, along with 21 Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas through his franchise group, Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments. Del City and Norman mark his fourth and fifth Chicken Salad Chick openings this year, following new restaurants in Pflugerville, Texas (March) and Austin, Texas (August). Morrison also holds development rights for 11 restaurants in the greater Austin area and recently expanded into Indianapolis, Indiana and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before year's end, he plans to open another location in Wichita, Kansas.

"I'm thrilled to bring Chicken Salad Chick to the residents of Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties this fall," said Troy Morrison, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Del City and Norman. "Over the past year, it's been an honor to continue growing my portfolio. Our scratch-made food and welcoming atmosphere have really resonated with customers. I know Del City and Norman are looking forward to a local dining option like this, and I'm confident Chicken Salad Chick will soon become a favorite dining spot in these communities."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

"Growing our presence in Oklahoma has been a major milestone for Chicken Salad Chick," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Since joining our family, Troy has become an invaluable partner. Opening in Norman, near the University of Oklahoma, is especially exciting as it allows us to introduce a whole new community of students and residents to our brand. We look forward to welcoming guests to these locations very soon."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for Morrison and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Del City and Norman, the restaurant will be raising money for The Toby Keith Foundation, which funds the building and operation of the "OK Kids Korral," a home-away-from-home for children battling cancer.

Chicken Salad Chick of Del City and Norman will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 9pm.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase a Chick Trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

***Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase two Large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

****Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase the Chick Special. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

