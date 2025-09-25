Duck Donuts® Perks Up National Coffee Day with Free Donut Offer and New Custom Blend Retail Coffee, Sept. 29

September 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // MECHANICSBURG, PA – Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order® donuts, is brewing up something special for National Coffee Day. From September 29 through October 3, guests can enjoy the rich and bold flavor of fan favorite espresso iced donuts, available both in-shop and online.

To kick off the celebration on National Coffee Day, September 29, Duck Donuts is offering exclusive one-day-only deals:

Free Espresso Donut with any purchase (in-shop only, limit one per customer).

$2 Off Retail Coffee Bags (in-shop only).

“We know our guests love pairing Duck Donuts with a great cup of coffee, so what better time than National Coffee Day to bring back our popular espresso icing and introduce our new retail coffee bags,” said Devon Mailey, Duck Donuts Interim CEO. “Whether you’re enjoying your favorite donut in-shop or brewing Duck Donuts coffee at home, we’re excited to share these bold flavors with our fans.”

Duck Donuts recently partnered with Dillanos Coffee Roasters to elevate the espresso program in shops nationwide. From rich lattes to creamy cappuccinos, guests can enjoy an enhanced espresso experience crafted exclusively for Duck Donuts shops. The new partnership not only enhances the in-store beverage lineup, but also introduces a new retail coffee product, giving guests the opportunity to bring the Duck Donuts coffee experience home.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Duck Donuts as their coffee roaster,” said David J Morris, Founder/Co-CEO, Dillanos Coffee Roasters. “At Dillanos, we believe great coffee brings people together, and this partnership is a wonderful way to share that with Duck Donuts fans. We’re proud to roast coffee that pairs perfectly with their delicious donuts, and we can’t wait for guests to enjoy the experience of both together.”

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and offers online ordering.

###

