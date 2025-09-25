Fatburger Returns to Japan with New Development Deal in Okinawa

September 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces a new partnership with Green Micro Factory Inc. to bring the beloved burger brand back to Japan. Four locations will open in Okinawa over the next five years, with the first unit slated to open before the end of the year.

“Okinawa presents a strategic opportunity for our return to Japan with its robust tourism and steady foot traffic generated by its military base presence,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “We look to win locals over with our custom-built burgers, Fat and Skinny Fries, hand-scooped milkshakes, and more.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.