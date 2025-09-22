Kitchen Tune-Up Now Open in Burlington, Vermont

Aqua-Tots Swim School Named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2025 by Franchise Business Review

Burlington, VT, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kitchen Tune-Up, a national remodeling brand known for five service options to update kitchens and an unmatched customer experience, is now open in Burlington. Meeting the strong demand from homeowners seeking to update and upgrade the look of their kitchens, Kitchen Tune-Up Burlington, VT is serving communities throughout Burlington, South Burlington, Essex, Williston, Colchester, and surrounding areas with its customized services and exceptional customer care.

Local owner Adam Winter has launched Kitchen Tune-Up Burlington, VT with the backing of a brand that has been a leader in the remodeling industry for more than 37 years. The award-winning franchise has built a reputation for creating an amazing remodeling process while delivering stunning transformations.

“Kitchens are the heart of the home,” said Adam Winter. “Whether it’s a quick refresh or a full remodel, my team is here to help homeowners get the kitchen they’ve always wanted—without the stress or overwhelm that can come with remodeling. From the first call to the final walkthrough, we’re focused on making the process simple, clear, and enjoyable.”

“We’re excited to welcome Adam and his team to the Kitchen Tune-Up family,” said Heidi Morrissey, President of Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “Their dedication to delivering high-quality work and great customer service aligns perfectly with our brand values. Homeowners in Burlington and beyond can count on Kitchen Tune-Up Burlington, VT for expert guidance and a remodeling experience they’ll love.”

Sustainable & Smart Remodeling Options

One of the unique advantages of Kitchen Tune-Up Burlington, VT is that four out of five of its core services keep the original cabinet boxes in place—preventing them from ending up in the landfill. For homeowners who like the current layout of their kitchen, this approach delivers a completely new look with minimal waste.

Cabinet Painting offers a professional-grade finish using water-based products with low VOCs, providing a beautiful, durable update that’s also environmentally conscious.

Cabinet Refacing, the most popular service, replaces cabinet doors and drawer fronts with a new style and color while applying matching veneer to the existing cabinet boxes—transforming the kitchen without the need for a full renovation.

Cabinet Redooring delivers a fast, cost-effective update by simply replacing old doors with new ones in a modern style.

1 Day Wood Restoration - a proprietary no sand process that revives worn cabinets and interior woodwork in a single day, bringing back their original beauty. These services give homeowners flexible, sustainable choices to refresh their kitchens, while custom cabinetry and full remodels are also available for those who want a complete transformation or need a new layout.

Services Include:

1 Day Wood Restoration

Cabinet Redooring

Cabinet Refacing

Cabinet Painting

Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels

About Kitchen Tune-Up

Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.

For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up Burlington, VT, please visit www.kitchentuneup.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit www.homefranchiseconcepts.com.

###

Kitchen Tune-Up

Sarah Eisenbeisz

605-225-4049

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.