Longtime Subway Franchisee Signs Franchise Deal with Konala

September 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // Coeur d’Alene, ID — Veteran Subway franchisee John Asfour who once operated 16 Subway locations across Orange County, CA has signed a new franchise deal with Konala.

The Asfour family planning to develop eight to ten locations across Orange County over the coming years. They're starting with one unit to launch operations, with a long-term vision to build a family-run regional footprint.

Konala is a legacy project between John and his son, Stephen Asfour, who will serve as President of the franchise units in Orange County, His wife, Dina Asfour, will act as COO, while John takes on the role of Chairman and Senior Advisor. The Asfours currently operate two Subway stores.

“We built our Subway business by doing things the right way, treating people like family, keeping operations clean and consistent, and choosing the right locations,” said John Asfour. “And now we plan to do the same with Konala here in Orange County.”

The Asfours first entered franchising in 1989, purchasing and operating the first developed Subway in California. John and his brother Ramsey, both former engineers, went on to grow the business to 16 locations across the region. Over the next three decades, they expanded across Orange County and even opened a the first Subway in a California airport at John Wayne Airport. Now, they’re passing the torch to the next generation.

Stephen, who lives a health-conscious lifestyle and was drawn to Konala, will lead the charge as they scout locations across North Orange County targeting cities like Brea, Anaheim, and Yorba Linda.

“I’m incredibly impressed by what the Asfour family has built over the years,” said Trace Miller, founder of Konala. “Their legacy with Subway and their passion for doing things the right way really stood out. At Konala, we share that same drive for excellence and smart growth. It’s exciting to have like-minded partners leading the charge as we expand into Orange County.”

