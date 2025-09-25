Penn Station East Coast Subs Introduces MEGA CHEESESTEAK

New Menu Item is a Collaboration with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take and Virtual Dining Concepts

CINCINNATI, Sept. 25, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of grilled-to-order subs, deli done right classics, fresh-cut fries, and hand-squeezed lemonade, is introducing a one-of-a-kind menu item—the MEGA CHEESESTEAK.

The Mega Cheesesteak lives up to its name with a mega portion of 100% U.S.D.A. choice steak, layered with pepperoni, provolone and American cheeses, sautéed onions, fresh mushrooms, banana peppers, and mayonnaise, all stacked for maximum flavor. The Mega Cheesesteak is available at all 320 Penn Station locations beginning now through January 2026.

The sandwich was developed in collaboration with Dan "Big Cat" Katz and Eric "PFT Commenter" Sollenberger, hosts of the wildly popular Pardon My Take podcast, alongside the team at Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC). This concept builds on the success of VDC and Barstool's earlier creation, Pardon My Cheesesteak, but takes it to a new level by naming a restaurant collaborator--Penn Station, as the exclusive producer of the MEGA CHEESESTEAK.

"This is a perfect example of how we're evolving the Penn Station brand to connect with new generations of sub lovers," said Lance Vaught, President of Penn Station East Coast Subs. "The Mega Cheesesteak brings together our passion for grilled-to-order subs with the cultural reach of Barstool and the innovation of VDC. We couldn't be more excited to share it with fans."

It's also what Virtual Dining Concepts was looking for. Penn Station's strong legacy in the sandwich space and its devoted customer base made it the ideal choice to deliver the MEGA CHEESESTEAK, designed to resonate with fans nationwide.

"Penn Station is known for their high-quality cheesesteaks," said Robbie Earl, Founder and CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts. "For a sub this bold, we knew we wanted to join forces with a restaurant that already had a loyal following and a reputation for craveable cheesesteaks. Penn Station was the perfect fit."

For Penn Station, this is a powerful way to capture the attention of Gen Z diners, a group identified as one of the heaviest QSR customer segments. According to a 2025 study by Wunderknd and Mx8 Labs, Gen Z's are frequent restaurant-goers, with most dining out 2–3 times per week and 10% eating out daily. This collaboration is designed to target this demographic through digital media platforms.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs:

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating its 40th year serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 320 locations across the country, Penn Station is considered among the nation's fastest growing franchise systems.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

About Virtual Dining Concepts

Virtual Dining Concepts is the creator of virtual restaurant brands poised to expand the revenue of independent kitchens. The delivery-only infrastructure, exclusive online platform (with third-party delivery interface), and marketing strategy services guide existing restaurant operators from set-up to inception. Virtual Dining Concepts offers celebrity and non-celebrity-backed brands with menus deriving from diverse cuisines. Menus are available for order online through their individual websites, proprietary apps, and most major third-party delivery services. For more information, please visit www.joinvdc.com.

###

Lu Dumas

[email protected]

919.459.8168

