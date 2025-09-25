Urban Air Adventure Park Expands Footprint in California with 5 New Franchise Agreements

World’s Largest Indoor Adventure Park Operator to Add Seven New Parks in California, Eyes Further Growth in State

September 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Urban Air Adventure Park, the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of the world’s leading youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, is accelerating growth across California with the announcement of five newly awarded franchise deals that will bring a total of seven new parks to the state. The expansion signifies the growing demand for entertainment destinations that bring families together through active play and fun.

New Deals Drive Statewide Expansion

Among the recent signings are business partners Talwinder Singh and Parampreet Singh Pannu, who inked a 3-unit agreement to bring new Urban Air parks to Stockton, Elk Grove and Richmond. Singh, based in the Bay Area, is Director of Engineering at a leading data movement company, while Pannu is a longtime California entrepreneur with nearly three decades of business ownership and a successful trucking company.

Beyond the 3-unit deal, four other franchise agreements will add new Urban Air locations in Hayward, Palmdale, Gilroy and Huntington Beach.

Urban Air Footprint in California

Currently, there are four Urban Air parks in California, serving Sacramento, Hanford, Fullerton and Concord, with another set to open in Murrieta before the end of the year. The brand is looking to further expand in the state in Greater Los Angeles (Simi Valley, Whittier, Victorville, Riverside), San Diego County (Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside) and Northern California (Redding and Salinas).

"California is an incredible growth market for Urban Air, and we’re thrilled to be expanding our presence here," said Tim Sharp, Brand President of Urban Air Adventure Park. "Each new park becomes a hub for fun in the community, where kids push their limits, families make memories and adventure is always around the corner."

Urban Air offers more than 20 attractions, including intense ropes courses, Urban Air'sâ€¯Sky Rider, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric go-karting, obstacle courses and more. Each park also features a state-of-the-art, fast-casual café, ensuring a seamless experience for families and multiple revenue streams for franchisees.

Urban Air currently has more than 400 parks open or under development. To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation’s #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 400 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

###

Destiny Garcia, Fishman Public Relations,

[email protected]

580-471-2845

