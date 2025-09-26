Beans & Brews Coffeehouse Celebrates National Coffee Day with Free Coffee for Rewards Members

September 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is celebrating National Coffee Day on Monday, September 29 by treating Rewards members to a free medium drip coffee (hot or iced).

The celebration comes as Beans & Brews continues to energize its menu with their recently launched protein coffee line and the return of fall seasonal classics. Guests can enjoy the new protein coffee line designed to deliver both flavor and function.

New Protein Coffee Beverages Include:

Power Vanilla – Smooth and classic with a creamy vanilla finish

Buff Mr. B’s – A protein twist on a Beans & Brews favorite

Caramel Charger – Rich caramel with an energizing kick

Mighty Matcha – A vibrant matcha latte with added protein power

Beans & Brews’ autumn favorites include:

Pumpkin White Mocha – A velvety blend of rich Ghirardelli® white cocoa and pumpkin pie sauce combined with Beans & Brews’ signature espresso. Topped with whipped cream, it’s an indulgent twist on the season’s most iconic flavor.

Pumpkin Shaken Espresso – A refreshing take on pumpkin spice. Espresso and pumpkin pie sauce are shaken to perfection, then topped with creamy oat milk for a lighter, dairy-free option with all the cozy fall flavor.

Pecan Pie Latte – Inspired by the classic holiday dessert, this latte combines nutty pecan and praline flavors, finished with Beans & Brews’ creamy soft top and a drizzle of Ghirardelli® caramel.

Pumpkin Pie Fritalia (Returning Favorite) – The fall classic fans wait for all year. Made with the brand’s bold Fritalia espresso and pumpkin pie spice, then topped with whipped cream for the perfect seasonal treat.

“National Coffee Day is a great opportunity to thank our guests while also showing how our menu is evolving,” said Doug Willmarth, CEO of Beans & Brews Coffeehouse. “With the launch of our protein coffee line and the return of seasonal favorites, we’re giving customers more reasons to visit and build loyalty”

Innovations like the protein beverage line and seasonal drink rollouts are keeping pace with consumer trends and delivering consistent traffic drivers, giving Beans & Brews franchisees the tools necessary to grow.

