Five Star Bath Solutions named among Most Profitable Franchises of 2025

September 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Five Star Bath Solutions has been named one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2025 by Franchise Business Review (FBR).

This recognition highlights Five Star Bath Solutions’ success in supporting franchise owners with systems, back-end support and training designed to maximize efficiency and profitability.

Franchise Business Review is a market research firm that provides rankings of franchise opportunities based on owner satisfaction and performance. To identify the Most Profitable Franchises of 2025, FBR analyzed survey responses from more than 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 leading brands. Owners were asked about their overall satisfaction with their franchise and likelihood of recommending it to other entrepreneurs. The FBR rankings also took into account profitability indicators including average annual income and startup capital requirements.

“Profitability, franchisee satisfaction and long-term return on investment are the factors to evaluate in a franchise,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Like any new business, most franchises take years of dedication before they truly take off. But if you put in the work to research your options, you dramatically increase your chances of building meaningful wealth over time.”

