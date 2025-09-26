Hot Dish Advertising Named #1 Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur Magazine

September 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // Clients trust Hot Dish Advertising to serve up campaigns that are on brand, on target and create results — and we have the awards to prove it. We’re proud to announce that we’ve been ranked #1 in category as a Top Franchise Supplier on Entrepreneur’s prestigious Franchise 500 list, an honor determined by votes from the very franchise community we serve. “We’re thrilled to be named the #1 agency by Entrepreneur,” said Hot Dish CEO Dawn Kane. “This award reflects the trust our amazing clients place in us, the support our peers give us, and — most importantly — the passion and hard work of our incredible Hot Dish team.”

Built for franchise brands

Being recognized as a Top Franchise Supplier is more than just an award. It’s recognition for the way we work together with our clients to build a better franchise marketing system that truly creates impact. Franchisors, CMOs, and decision-makers across the franchise industry trust Hot Dish because we deliver the kind of results that don’t just market franchises — they fuel brand growth. We’ve called the franchising world home for 25+ years, putting our insider expertise to work to help more than 500 franchise clients grow their brand. Our campaigns are designed to generate more qualified leads by delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time.

The Hot Dish Effect™: Starting smart to deliver results

Our proven method and the expertise behind it make what we do unlike any other agency in franchising. We follow a simple, four-step process that’s designed to dig deeper, get smarter and deliver measurable results:

Understand: We define the gaps and build a strategic toolbox to close them. Design: We get to work, crafting smart creative and custom marketing and media plans. Activate: We deploy brand and sales tools, as well as national and local media campaigns. Optimize: We monitor results and adjust as needed.

Whether it’s fine-tuning franchise marketing campaigns or sparking stronger franchisee engagement, our approach ensures every dollar spent works harder. The result? A wave of growth and impact for brands that we like to call The Hot Dish Effect.

FranFocused™ + BrandFocused

Our FranFocused™ + BrandFocused approach sets us apart from our competition. We work to shape our clients’ franchise brands, generating more qualified leads and growing revenue while tracking results and adjusting to increase brand success. It’s a winning combination that’s been fueling growth throughout our 25+ years in the franchise industry.

Grow your brand with Hot Dish

It’s no accident that we’ve been ranked on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Franchise Suppliers for eight years in a row. Our clients’ votes tell the story: Our smarts translate directly into their success.

25+ years in the franchise industry

500+ client partners served

Proven track record in lead generation, growth and franchise development strategy

Recognized as a Top Franchise Supplier in marketing for eight years in a row

Dedicated team that blends franchise marketing expertise with creative firepower

We’re not just another agency — we’re your growth partner. Our recognition as the #1 Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur is proof that when our clients succeed, so do we.

Ready to see the Hot Dish Effect™ in action? Let’s talk! Complete the form to learn what the top franchise advertising agency can do for your brand.

