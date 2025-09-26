K9 Resorts Co-Founders Steven & Jason Parker Win the Pet Care Industry's Highest Honor: The IBBY Award for Industry Leader

FANWOOD, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- In a momentous and well-deserved recognition, Steven & Jason Parker, the visionary Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, have been named winners of the IBBY Award for Industry Leader.

Presented by the International Boarding & Pet Care Services Association (IBPSA) at its annual Business Conference, the IBBY Awards are widely regarded as the gold standard of excellence in pet care. The Industry Leader Award, akin to a Lifetime Achievement Award, is reserved exclusively for those rare individuals whose contributions have reshaped the entire pet care landscape. Steven and Jason Parker didn't just meet the criteria — they set the standard.

As the masterminds behind K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, the Parkers have not merely led the industry... they've revolutionized it. K9 Resorts' facilities have become the gold standard in pet hospitality.

Steven and Jason Parker have not only raised the bar — they've redefined what luxury, professionalism, and care look like in the pet hospitality space. Indeed, few people have done more to elevate the perception of pet care from necessity to world-class, five-star service. Their industry leadership is marked by bold vision, unwavering excellence in animal welfare, legendary customer service, next-level company culture, and a commitment to growth, innovation, and community impact.

"The IBBY Awards spotlight the best pet care service providers in our industry," said Carmen Rustenbeck, Founder & CEO of IBPSA. "As the pet care industry continues to explode and competition increases, it's important to recognize those professionals who are setting themselves apart from the crowd. Pet owners should have a gold standard to look to when choosing a pet care provider — and K9 Resorts is helping set that standard."

The Industry Leader category honors individuals whose careers have exemplified visionary leadership, exceptional animal welfare standards, strong company culture, world-class customer service, deep community involvement, and a relentless commitment to continuous learning and innovation.

"To receive the IBBY Award for Industry Leader is not just an honor — it's a milestone moment," said Steven Parker. "We've spent our entire careers obsessing over the details that others overlook. This award is a reflection of that passion — and of the incredible team and franchise network that brings our vision to life every single day."

"This recognition proves what we've always believed: pet care can — and should — be extraordinary," added Jason Parker. "We are humbled, proud, and more fired up than ever. The future of K9 Resorts is only getting bigger, bolder, and more luxurious."

This honor joins a collection of accolades the Parkers have received this year, including the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, placement on the Inc. 5000 list, and the Franchise Times Deal Maker of the Year Award.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.