Kolache Factory Celebrates National Coffee Day with a Free Cup of Joe

Free Coffee at All Locations on September 29

September 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // KATY, Texas – Kolache Factory is inviting customers to enjoy their favorite kolache paired with a complimentary cup of Katz gourmet coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day.

National Coffee Day Special:

Here’s how to enjoy your free cup of coffee on Monday, September 29: Guests can claim a free 12-oz. coffee by visiting their neighborhood location and simply asking for the offer in-store. The promotion is valid in-store (not online), and no purchase is necessary.

“National Coffee Day is the perfect time to thank our loyal customers,” said Dawn Nielsen, COO of Kolache Factory. “Kolaches and coffee go hand-in-hand, and we’re excited to share a free cup of Katz gourmet coffee as a little pick-me-up to help kick off fall.”

Kolache Factory proudly serves Katz Coffee, roasted fresh in small batches with 100% organic, ethically sourced beans. Known for its hand-crafted blends and robust flavors, Katz Coffee is the ideal partner to complement the bakery’s wide variety of savory and sweet kolaches.

The free coffee deal is available one day only—Monday, September 29—at participating Kolache Factory locations.

