Stretch Zone Expands to Canada

September 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.,— Stretch Zone announces the grand opening of its first location in Canada.

"Our first international opening represents an exciting step forward for Stretch Zone as we introduce our innovative approach to flexibility and mobility,” said Tony Zaccario, CEO of Stretch Zone. “We’re thrilled to bring the benefits of assisted stretching to this vibrant community. Canada was a natural choice because of its strong focus on wellness, active living, and preventative health care, values that align perfectly with Stretch Zone’s mission. Our long-term goal is to make practitioner-assisted stretching as common and accessible as personal training or chiropractic care. This opening marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey to elevate health and mobility for people around the world.”

Led by local franchisees Joe Korman, Avie Roth and their partners, they are equally enthusiastic about the launch. Stretch Zone has provided comprehensive support—including real estate guidance, operational training, marketing resources, and ongoing coaching—to ensure franchise partners have the tools they need to establish and sustain a thriving business from day one.

"We’re honoured to open the very first Stretch Zone in Canada and to share this incredible concept with our community,” said Korman. “From the moment we joined the system, we felt supported every step of the way.”

Stretch Zone’s studios are designed to provide a comfortable, professional environment where members can experience increased mobility and improved overall wellness through customized stretching programs.

