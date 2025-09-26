Wings Etc. Sets Date for Volleyball Tourney to ‘Net’ Support for St. Jude

September 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Wings Etc. Foundation is excited to announce The Wings Etc. Foundation Charity Volleyball Tournament on September 27, 2025, to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The tournament will be hosted at Wings Beach Club, adjacent to the Wings Etc. Grill and Pub at 11480 McKinley Highway in Osceola, Indiana. Wings Beach Club includes six lighted, regulation-size beach volleyball courts and an outdoor bar and patio.

The event raises funds through entry fees ($120 per team), T-shirt sales, raffles, and some Big Flavor food and drink specials. A portion of sales of a food item and beverage from the menu also will be donated to St. Jude. The fundraising goal for the tournament is $5,000.

The volleyball tournament fundraiser harnesses the community spirit of Wings Beach Club, where the restaurant hosts league play.

“We’re thrilled that we can bring together our guests’ enthusiasm for beach volleyball and our partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis,” says Eric Stuczynski, Wings Etc. CDO/CPO and president of The Wings Etc. Foundation.

“We are deeply committed to our mission of improving children’s lives, and this is one more way that The Wings Etc. Foundation can honor that commitment.”

The Wings Etc. Foundation was founded in September 2023 to further the brand’s corporate value of giving back. Their efforts are driven by the belief that they have a responsibility to make a difference.

The charity volleyball tournament will be a single-elimination tournament for co-ed teams of four players (including at least one female competitor), with one warmup game. This year’s tournament will also include 12 youth teams (14 and under), sponsored by Wings Etc. corporate locations through donations by guests.

In addition to bragging rights, winners will take home cash prizes of $750 to the first-place team and $500 to the second-place finishers. There will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle during the tournament, and Wings Etc. Foundation T-shirts will be available for purchase.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m. on September 27, and play begins at noon. The registration deadline is September 26 or when all 24 team slots have been filled; details and signup information can be found at beachclub.wingsetc.info.

Wings Etc. is proud to maintain a partnership with St. Jude. In April 2024, Wings Etc. presented St. Jude representatives with a $50,000 check reflecting Wings Etc. customer donations collected since September 2023. Wings Etc. Inc. and its franchisees also host events throughout the year that bring in dollars through entry fees and donations by participants.