Chipotle Reveals Red Chimichurri As Next Step In Menu Innovation

In response to guest passion around its dips and sauces, Chipotle is introducing Red Chimichurri on Tuesday, September 30 as a limited-time menu item in the U.S. and Canada

Prepared in-restaurant daily, Red Chimichurri is a tangy, delicious sauce that was curated to pair with Chipotle's Carne Asada and is available for a limited time. Guests can try it on the side to perfectly complement any Chipotle order

Chipotle Rewards members can try Red Chimichurri for free on September 30

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the debut of Red Chimichurri, a chef-driven sauce that complements any Chipotle entrée. Prepared in-restaurant daily, this new take on the classic and premium chimichurri delivers tangy and bright flavor notes, complemented by chili peppers and fresh hand-cut cilantro. Red Chimichurri will be available across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 30.

Red Chimichurri: Drizzling Bright and Tangy Flavor Onto Every Bite

Sauces are a core factor for Gen Z's cravings. Building off the success of Adobo Ranch, Chipotle's first new dip in five years that helped acquire new guests and drive incremental transactions, the brand is unlocking Red Chimichurri. Made with roasted garlic, fresh cilantro, chili peppers and citrus juice, Red Chimichurri packs irresistible flavor into every bite. Made each day, Red Chimichurri is prepared with only real ingredients and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and is served on the side to drizzle onto any entrée.

"Red Chimichurri unlocks an all-new flavor profile that is unlike any menu item we introduced before," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer. "This is more than a new sauce – it's a new way for our fans to get creative and build the ultimate flavor combination."

Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary recommends three curated entrée pairings to enjoy with Red Chimichurri:

Carne Asada Burrito

White rice, black beans, Carne Asada, fresh tomato salsa, guac, cheese, romaine lettuce and Red Chimichurri

Chicken Bowl

White rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac, cheese and Red Chimichurri

Sofritas Bowl

Brown rice, pinto beans, Sofritas, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, guac, romaine lettuce and Red Chimichurri

Free Red Chimichurri Offer For Rewards Members

Chipotle Rewards members can try Red Chimichurri for free on Tuesday, September 30. Carne Asada Meets Red Chimichurri

Earlier this month, Chipotle brought back Carne Asada. Known for its bold flavor and loyal following, Carne Asada is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a signature spice blend including cumin, coriander, garlic and oregano and sliced into perfect tender, juicy bites. The protein is finished with fresh-squeezed lime and hand-chopped cilantro for a deeply rich, satisfying flavor. Red Chimichurri pairs deliciously with Carne Asada and is an entirely new way to enjoy one of Chipotle's most beloved limited time offerings.

