Grand Opening of Celebree School Brings Nurturing Early Education to Wayne

Local Families Invited to Grand Opening on September 29 to Explore Curriculum-Based Programs for Children Six Weeks - Five Years Old

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs, will open its newest school on September 29 in Wayne. Located at 983 Old Eagle School Rd, the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Pennsylvania's early education standards.

For event details and updates, visit Celebree School of Wayne at https://www.celebree.com/wayne-pa/ and follow the school on Facebook and Instagram.

Celebree School of Wayne is owned and operated by father-son duo Louis and Michael Sapperstein. Louis has more than 50 years of experience in accounting, while Michael, a former CPA of 12 years, transitioned into early childhood education to pursue his lifelong dream of working with children. Building on the success of their first location in Fishtown, the Wayne school is their second Celebree venture and represents the next step in their commitment to providing high-quality early education.

"As a father and an uncle, I've always loved being around kids and helping them learn and grow," said Michael Sapperstein. "What began as a lifelong passion has now become a reality with the opening of our second Celebree School. We're proud to bring this nurturing environment to families in Wayne and excited to be part of the community."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 30-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to five years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're proud to celebrate Louis and Michael as they open their second Celebree School," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "They bring a deep commitment to children, families, and the community that perfectly reflects our mission to Grow People Big and Small, and we look forward to seeing Wayne families flourish with the support of our dedicated team and enriching programs."

Celebree School – Wayne is open Monday – Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in Wayne, please visit https://www.celebree.com/wayne-pa/, or call (610) 920-0105.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School

