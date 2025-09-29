Little Caesars Expands with Michigan State University Partnership

Multi-Unit Franchisee and Spartan Alumnus Operating Restaurants Across Three Campus Sport Facilities

September 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // DETROIT – Little Caesars has announced its new partnership with Michigan State University this fall. The brand officially debuted at Spartan Stadium for the Spartans’ season-opening football game on Friday, August 29, and will operate restaurants across all three of the university’s major sports venues, including Munn Ice Arena and Breslin Center. Seasoned Little Caesars franchisee, Derek Turowski will operate all of the restaurants across the venues.

Turowski has been involved in the franchise industry from a young age, when his father operated restaurants. A graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Hospitality Business, Turowski began his career working alongside his father and eventually became a General Manager at several of his father’s restaurants. Through dedication and hard work, since becoming a Little Caesars franchisee, Turowski has expanded to more than 16 restaurants across Michigan. He continues to grow in the state, with a new location under development in Holt, Michigan. This expansion highlights both Turowski’s commitment as a franchisee and the strength of the Little Caesars brand in Michigan’s competitive restaurant landscape.

“As an alumnus of MSU, I am proud to expand Little Caesars into the campus and bring quality pizza to all green-and-white fans,” said Turowski. “The brand has given me an incredible opportunity to grow as an entrepreneur and continue to build my portfolio in Michigan. Operating these new restaurants is another step in that journey, and I look forward to serving even more communities across the state.”

“Partnering with Michigan State University is a natural fit for Little Caesars,” said Bryan Ketelhut, Vice President of Franchising and Business Development. “As a Michigan-based brand, we’re excited to connect with the Spartan community and bring our pizza to fans across all three MSU stadiums. This partnership reflects our commitment to growing in key markets while delivering the quality, value, and convenience fans know and love.”

