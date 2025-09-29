Smoothie King Celebrates National Coffee Day with Free Protein-Packed Coffee Smoothies Through New "Stars for Smoothies" Program

Starbucks Rewards Members and Other Coffee Loyalty Members Can Show Their Stars to Score a Free 20oz Protein Coffee Smoothie at Smoothie King on September 29

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- This National Coffee Day, Smoothie King is giving coffee lovers a protein-packed reason to celebrate with the launch of its brand-new "Stars for Smoothies" program. For one day only, Starbucks Rewards members and loyalty members from other popular coffee retailers can show their rewards to redeem a free 20oz Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha or Pumpkin Coffee High Protein Smoothie at participating Smoothie King locations nationwide.

This unique offer is available in-store only on Monday, September 29, from opening until 10:30am. Guests simply need to show their coffee rewards account at checkout to enjoy a complimentary smoothie. Each featured blend is crafted with Smoothie King's signature purpose-driven approach and delivers over 30 grams of protein per 20oz serving.

Smoothie King National Coffee Day Offer:

Date: September 29, 2025

Time: Store opening until 10:30 a.m.

Offer: Free 20oz Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha or Pumpkin Coffee High Protein Smoothie

Eligibility: Show your Starbucks Rewards stars or other coffee retailer rewards in-store

Where: All Smoothie King locations nationwide

"With more than 50 years of experience serving protein-rich blends, Smoothie King has long been the go-to destination for guests seeking purposeful, protein-forward options," said Claudia Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer, Smoothie King. "This National Coffee Day, we're excited to remind coffee drinkers that Smoothie King is the one-stop destination for delicious choices from seasonal favorites to everyday staples, with more than 25 smoothies made with protein-rich ingredients that support energy, recovery, and healthy habits all day, all year."

With more than 1,200 locations nationwide, Smoothie King makes it easy for guests to find a protein-packed smoothie that fits every lifestyle. Additionally, through its Clean Blends® initiative, Smoothie King prioritizes whole fruits and vegetables while eliminating a "No-No List" of over 70 ingredients—including artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and added sugars. Every smoothie is made with real, whole ingredients to help guests achieve their health and wellness goals.

For more information about Smoothie King's protein-packed smoothies and purpose-driven menu, visit www.smoothieking.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a Dallas-based company with over 1,200 stores nationwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. The brand's commitment to nutritious ingredients and purposeful menu innovation has cultivated a devoted customer base and positioned it as a leader in the rapidly growing health and wellness sector.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #19 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and #90 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. The brand was also featured in the top 100 of Technomic's annual America's Favorite Chains data, which resulted in ranking #8 in Nation's Restaurant News' "America's Favorite Chains" list earlier this year. The brand most recently topped Market Force Information's 2025 Quick-Service Restaurant Industry Study's Customer Experience ranking.

