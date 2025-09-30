Another Broken Egg Cafe is Coming Soon to San Diego

Uncle-and-Niece Duo Zeeshan Naqvi and Mahrouz Syed Bring Chef-Driven Brunch and Southern Hospitality to the West Coast, With More Plans to Expand

September 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, announced today the opening of two new San Diego locations. Led by seasoned restaurateurs Zeeshan Naqvi and Mahrouz Syed, the cafes will bring chef-driven dishes and warm hospitality to the West Coast.

“Southern food has a way of bringing people together, and we’re thrilled to bring that experience to Southern California,” said Zeeshan. “From our Shrimp N’ Grits to our Lobster and Brie Omelette, we’re creating a space where every meal is a moment to enjoy, share, and savor. Our goal is to offer more than just breakfast or brunch. It’s about an elevated dining experience where guests feel at home yet inspired by flavors they won’t find anywhere else.”

Zeeshan and Mahrouz, an uncle-and-niece team, bring a deep passion for hospitality and extensive operational experience to the brand. Zeeshan has nurtured a lifelong love for the restaurant industry, which led him to study hospitality management in Switzerland in 1994. For more than 30 years, he has built a career around creating memorable dining experiences, overseeing multiple Southern California franchises along the way.

Mahrouz, who inherited her passion from her family, is currently studying hospitality management at San Diego State University while gaining hands-on experience managing one of her father’s breakfast restaurants. Together, they are building a new legacy with Another Broken Egg Cafe in San Diego.

The San Diego openings mark an important step in the brand’s California growth, where Another Broken Egg Cafe currently has only one cafe in Burbank. With two cafes underway and more planned, the Naqvis are dedicated to bringing the brand’s elevated breakfast, brunch and lunch experience to additional communities across the West Coast.

“We’re proud to work closely with Zeeshan and Mahrouz to introduce Another Broken Egg Cafe to San Diego, building on the momentum of our Burbank location as we expand along the West Coast,” said Chris Eby, Director of Franchise Sales for Another Broken Egg Cafe. “Their experience, passion for quality food and service, and commitment to growing the brand make them an ideal team to bring our Southern-inspired dining experience to more Californians.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe in San Diego will offer core menu items with broad fan appeal like the Shrimp ‘N Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Lobster and Brie Omelette, Huevos Rancheros, Southern Chicken Sandwich and more. The brand also offers Lunch Duos, which allow guests to pair half an entrée with a cup of soup or a side salad. In addition, kids can enjoy classic breakfast offerings including Chocolate Chip Pancakes with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, the French Toast Sampler or the Little Rooster (scrambled egg, fresh seasonal fruit, English muffin and baked bacon). The cafe also features an enticing and modernized environment where gourmet food and beverages – including a full bar with signature cocktails, mocktails, mimosas and bloody marys – come together to create a highly memorable dining experience for all.

With more than 100 locations open across 17 states and nearly 100 more locations in development, Another Broken Egg Cafe is one of the fastest-growing, daytime-only franchised restaurant brands in the country. In addition to its signature Southern-inspired cuisine, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes gluten-friendly, vegetarian and other offerings to meet dietary needs.

To learn more about Another Broken Egg Cafe, visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC (Another Broken Egg Cafe®) is an elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant that celebrates everyday moments with an award-winning, chef-driven menu featuring Southern-inspired flavors and handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. The brand offers a wide variety of innovative twists on classic dishes with something for every guest, including gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and kid-friendly options. With a passion for exceptional food and hospitality demonstrated through its high-quality ingredients and inspired service, Another Broken Egg Cafe is one of the fastest-growing, daytime-only franchised concepts, operating more than 100 locations in 17 states with nearly 100 more in development nationwide. With nearly 300 years of experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was featured in Entrepreneur’s 2025 “Franchise 500” list as well as Franchise Times’ “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” lists in 2024. The brand is well-positioned for expansive growth, delivering spirited connections and culinary innovation to more communities across the country, following the implementation of several new full bar and culinary initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and increase profits for individual cafes.

