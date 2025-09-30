California Tortilla and Frank’s RedHot® Bring Back the Heat

September 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Potomac, MD – California Tortilla® brings back a legendary fan favorite in honor of its 30th anniversary. The Buffalo Wing Burrito, originally introduced years ago as a playful promotion, makes its fiery comeback on September 29 for a limited time only.

The Buffalo Wing Burrito layers Mexican rice, black beans, mesquite chicken, Frank’s RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce, ranch dressing, pickled jalapeños, Pico de Gallo salsa, and shredded Romaine lettuce, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

“Guests have been asking us to bring back the Buffalo Wing Burrito for years, and there’s no better time to reintroduce this iconic flavor mashup than our 30th anniversary,” said Keith Goldman, President & CEO of California Tortilla. “The burrito delivers everything fans love about Cal Tort and Frank’s RedHot® and we’re excited to give our loyal customers what they want.”

For three decades, California Tortilla has built its reputation on inventive promotions and chef-crafted creativity, from Pop-Tart Day to millions of “Burrito Bucks”. The return of the Buffalo Wing Burrito celebrates that legacy, honoring the brand’s roots while delivering the bold flavors fans crave today.

Guests can enjoy the Buffalo Wing Burrito in-store or through the California Tortilla app while it lasts. The limited time offer marks another highlight in California Tortilla’s anniversary year, which features special promotions, exclusive deals, and throwback favorites that celebrate 30 years of fresh, fun, and flavorful dining.

