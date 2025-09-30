Cousins Subs® and Wisconsin Athletics Launch 2025 Bucky’s Bash Sweepstakes

September 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, Wis. – Cousins Subs® and the University of Wisconsin–Madison™ Athletics are teaming up once again to give Badger fans a chance to win the ultimate gameday package – Bucky’s Bash.

From now through Sunday, Oct. 26, fans can enter daily for the chance to win the grand prize package, which includes two tickets to the Wisconsin vs. Illinois football game on Saturday, Nov. 22, two pregame field passes, a football signed by Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, a $200 University Book Store gift certificate and free Cousins Subs for a year.

The second-place prize includes a Badger prize pack, a $100 University Book Store gift certificate and a $50 Cousins Subs gift card. The third-place prize includes a $75 University Book Store gift certificate and a $25 Cousins Subs gift card.

“As a Wisconsin-based company, our partnership with Wisconsin Athletics is especially meaningful,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “We’re proud to celebrate our shared passion for tradition, community and, of course, gameday. Bucky’s Bash is one of the many ways we connect with fans and help create memories they’ll carry for years to come.”

In addition, Cousins Subs will serve select sub sandwiches during all Wisconsin football games at Camp Randall in Badger Alley.

###

