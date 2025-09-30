Domino's® and the National Fire Protection Association® Team Up to Deliver Fire Safety Messages

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 30, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are joining forces to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the country.

During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 5-11), customers who order from participating franchise-owned and corporate Domino's stores throughout the U.S. may be surprised when their delivery arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully functioning alarms.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to teaming up with their local fire departments and NFPA to spread fire safety messages in an exciting and unexpected way," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's senior director of external communications. "Domino's has brought this program to neighborhoods across the U.S. for 18 years now, helping reinforce the importance of working smoke alarms in a fun, impactful way."

In addition, participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home," with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips - such as stressing how important it is to buy, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely.

"Fire continues to present real risks to the public, particularly at home, where the majority of U.S. home fire deaths happen," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "Having working smoke alarms in the home is critical to safety, giving people the time needed to escape safely - whatever the cause of that fire may be."

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips from NFPA

Lithium-ion batteries carry potential fire risks, making working smoke alarms as important as ever. NFPA offers these tips and guidelines to help ensure that all homes have the needed protection: