Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Unleashes the Draco Taco This Halloween

Vampire Fish Strikes Again

September 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Irving, TX – Just in time for Halloween, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is pulling fans into a chilling new storyline with its latest limited-time offerings. Available Wednesday, October 1 through November 9, 2025, guests can sink their teeth into the Draco Taco Combo for just $6.99, sip on the sinister Drac A ’Rita*, or ward off spirits with a $5 18oz Modelo Draft.

The Draco Taco Combo is more than a meal, it’s a myth. The new taco layers grilled steak and crispy seared cheese inside a charred blue corn tortilla, topped with vampiro-style sauce, house-made guacamole, garlic aioli, lime, crumbled feta, and crispy red tortilla strips. Each order comes with its own haunting side: molten Draco queso and red tortilla chips. Each combo also includes a collectible campaign card redeemable for a surprise free item. Guests who collect all three card types will win an exclusive Draco Taco t-shirt.

For those daring enough to drink in the danger, the Drac A ’Rita swirls Fuzzy’s signature frozen margarita with Bacardi rum and strawberry purée, rimmed with eerie black salt, and garnished with a pair of free vampire teeth. Guests can also toast the season with $5 Modelo drafts, a classic pairing fit for any fright night.

“This October, the air is getting cooler, the nights are growing longer, and at Fuzzy’s, the flavors are getting fiercer,” said Patrick Kirk, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “The Draco Taco Combo is frighteningly good, and the Drac A ’Rita might just be the perfect potion for surviving the spooky season.”

Chef Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, added, “We wanted to design something that felt theatrical, a taco that captures the festive fun and fright of the season. From the crispy seared cheese to the deep red tortilla strips, every bite builds suspense until the queso makes its big entrance.”

This year’s campaign lands right in time for National Taco Day on Tuesday, October 7. With its scarily unique $6.99 Draco Taco Combo, Fuzzy’s is giving taco lovers another reason to celebrate the holiday, while also showing how the brand keeps tacos at the center of the conversation all year long.

Guests may have already noticed eerie teasers across Fuzzy’s social channels. Through cryptic visuals, moody storytelling, and found-footage-style content, the brand has been slowly revealing the legend of the Draco Fish—Fuzzy’s Halloween alter ego of its iconic logo. Learn more about Draco and the Draco Taco Combo at http://www.fuzzystacoshop.com/draco.

The Legend of the Draco Fish

They say the storm came without warning.

A flash flood. A fisherman alone. Caught in the current, drifting past the shoreline—deeper into waters no one dared name.

That’s when he saw it. A ripple. A shadow. And then… the bite.

He made it back to shore. But not the same.

Since then, every fall, the skies turn red. The water cools. And the hunger spreads.

Locals call it DRACO, a blood-sucking fish that preys on those who wander too close. One bite turns you. Tourists vanish. Locals change. And those who survive don’t speak of what they saw… only of what they became.

Now, authorities are urging everyone to stay out of the water.

The Draco Taco Combo, Drac A ’Rita, and $5 Modelo Drafts are available at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, October 1 through November 9, 2025. For a full list of locations and hours, visit www.fuzzystacoshop.com.

*Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual plus restaurant known for fresh flavors and good vibes that take the bite out of life. Offering flavorful tacos, famous margaritas, and fun times, it’s all fuzzy here. As of May 30, 2025, Fuzzy’s operates 113 restaurants across 15 states, including one company-owned location in Texas. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN). To find your local Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, visit Fuzzystacoshop.com/locations. For franchising information, visit Franchise.fuzzystacoshop.com.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of March 31, 2025, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 19 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

